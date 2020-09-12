The thick wildfire smoke in St. Helens has lingered for several days and this weekend forced the closure of a few businesses.
The Dutch Brothers Coffee outlet, the Burgerville Restaurant and the Roof Top Restaurant were closed on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12 due to the unhealthy air quality.
The American Lung Association issued a health warning on Sept. 11 advising people to to take extra precautions to protect their lung health due to the intense wildfire smoke.
Early Saturday morning, The Chronicle spotted several boats afloat along the Columbia River, with people fishing despite the intense wildfire smoke.
Forecasters said cooler marine air and rain showers are expected in the next few days, which could help improve the air quality, and maybe the fishing.
