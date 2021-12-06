Columbia County Public Health and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) are offering a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic at the Columbia County Fairgrounds at 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.

Line Up

Vehicles lined up at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in St. Helens for the COVID-19 immunizations and booster shot clinic.
Traffic Director

A volunteer directs traffic into the drive-thru area for the vaccinations and booster shots.
Vaccinations and Boosters

The pop-up clinic is offering regular COVID-19 vaccinations as well booster shots.

The clinic operates from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday. Read more in the Wednesday, Dec. 8 print edition of The Chronicle.

