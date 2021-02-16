National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Clinton Rockey acknowledged that the latest winter storm that ushered in snow, winds, ice and freezing rain across the region was a bit unusual.
“What made it a bit more unusual is that this was a widespread impact storm event,” he said. “One of this magnitude definitely doesn’t come through this often.”
Rocky said the series of systems, classified as prolonged weather events in the NWS’s advisories and warnings, combined a portion of a larger arctic air mass moving down into the United States with east winds traveling through the Columbia River Gorge and precipitation flowing in from the Pacific Ocean.
“It was a perfect set up for the snow and ice,” he said. “The cold air was stationary and not moving and the continued rounds of pacific precipitation from Friday through Monday morning caused the snow and ice.”
Rocky said points across the Columbia River east into Washington saw 10 to 13 inches of snow. On the west side snow accumulations ranged from 8 in downtown St. Helens to 12 inches in Scappoose and more in the higher elevations surrounding Clatskanie and Rainier.
Temperatures dipped into the teens and upper 20’s for much of Columbia County.
Several local businesses closed Sunday due to the adverse weather. Most reopened Monday. Due to the Presidents’ Day holiday city, county and state offices were closed.
The weather transition began shortly after 8 a.m. as the east winds through the gorge lessened and warmer air from the Pacific Ocean began flowing into Western Oregon.
“We are now back to what’s more normal for our region this time of the year, mild temperatures with rain showers,” he said.
Into the weekend and next week, Rockey said we can expect more mild conditions with the snow level above 4,000 feet.
Across the region and in the Portland area, thousands were without electrical service, disrupted by the ice, winds and snow.
At Columbia River PUD, which serves much of the local area, spokesman Kyle Boggs told The Chronicle Monday morning that the utility had been receiving customer calls concerning power outages.
“Calls have been coming in all morning and continue to,” he said. We had about 20 different outages that affected around 1,400 customers.”
On Monday, Columbia PUD was working to restore power to approximately 1,000 customers following about 40 separate outages.
“They have pretty much all been caused by trees or tree limbs coming down and knocking out power lines“ Boggs said. “We are continuing to receive calls from throughout the area, so the current numbers are fluid.”
According to Boggs, all of the PUD’s crews had been working throughout the night to restore power.
Boggs said by Tuesday there were approximately 16 trouble spots effecting 157 customers.
“Typically, this involves identifying the trouble spot and then removing any limbs or debris from the line,” he said. “From there, they can go to work reconnecting power.”
Late Tuesday afternoon, Boggs reporter the majority of outages had been fixed.
"There was one outage in Rainier affecting 50 customers, and we have four outages in Scappoose that are affecting 12 customers," he said.
To reach Columbia River PUD, call 503-397-1844.
