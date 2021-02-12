The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our region in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.
THE SYSTEMS
A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow to portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington through the weekend.
The next storm will arrive tonight and bring a high potential for significant freezing rain accumulations in the Coast Range, Willapa Hills, the Central Willamette Valley and perhaps across the southern Portland metro.
There is also high potential of significant snowfall for inland areas from the Cowlitz River Valley to the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and areas to the east through the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley.
WHAT
Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulation 3 to 9 inches. Ice accumulations should remain less than a tenth of an inch.
WHERE
In Oregon, Lower Columbia. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.
IMPACTS
Travel will be very challenging at times. Be prepared for snow and ice covered roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
