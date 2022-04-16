Hundreds of families braved the chilly Saturday morning, April 16, to join the fun at the 22nd annual mEGGa Egg Hunt in St. Helens.
Young and old alike lined up a age-appropriate sectioned-off locations in the grassy field at the Columbia County Fairgrounds for the Easter event.
A Columbia County Fire & Rescue crew aboard a large yellow fire truck parked alongside the field sounded the rig's horn to signal the start of the hunt.
Children swarmed over the field reaching down and picking up bright colored wrapped candy and before you knew it, the hunt was over, and all the candy retrieved.
The 2019 mEGGa Egg Hunt had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's hunt was held as a drive-thru event.
