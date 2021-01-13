The Oregon Department of Transportation is advising drivers to be prepared for a variety of road hazards following a seris of rain and wind storms in the region.
Landslides have occurred in several areas including along Highway 30 approximately 23 miles south of St. Helens.
Highway 30 - Saltzman Road
A slide has restricted Highway 30 to one lane in both directions at Saltzman Road in the north Portland area.
Travelers should be alert for maintenance workers in the area trying to get the other lanes open again. Travelers on Highway 30 should also watch for water on the road as the heavy rains have created conditions for slides.
Multnomah County
In the west hills, NW Thompson Road is closed from NW Cornell to NW 53rd due to high water. Use NW Cornell as alternate route.
In rural east county near the Sandy River, Oxbow Dr. is closed westbound only from 322nd to Division due to a downed tree in power lines.
In rural east county near Corbett, Louden Rd. is closed from Larch Mountain Rd. to Deverell Rd. due to a downed tree in power lines.
The biggest traffic impact in Multnomah County appears to be the closure of Interstate 84 eastbound only between Dodson and Bridal Veils due to a landslide. The NE Frontage Road in Dodson is also closed and Dodson is being evacuated by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. For information, follow the Sheriff on Twitter @MultCoSO.
I-84 - Troutdale
Eastbound Interstate 84 is closed at Exit 17 at Troutdale after a slide early Wednesday blocked the eastbound lanes at milepost 36.
Crews will work to clear the road and ensure against further slide threats before reopening the highway. The westbound lanes are not affected by this closure. Eastbound travelers should find an alternate route or expect a lengthy closure at Troutdale.
Highway 101 at Seaside
High water on Highway 101 south of Seaside is slowing traffic. The road is open but the speed limit has been reduced to 5 miles per hour.
Travel Alert
Travelers are reminded that there is standing high water at various locations around Northwest Oregon because of the intense rain and high tides at the Coast the past two days.
Travelers are reminded to slow down, especially through high water. Driving through several inches of water at high speed can cause you to lose control of the car; it could also splash water into the engine and stall it. Going fast through high water can also cause wakes which can be hazardous to other vehicles. Lowering your speed helps you prepare for sudden stops caused by disabled cars, debris and other wet-weather hazards.
Travelers are faced with a variety of hazards this morning following the recent storms. You should also be prepared for downed power lines and flooding which have closed some roads. You are encouraged to visit TripCheck.com before you go.
Send your weather-related photos to jruark@countrymedia.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.