St. Helens Police are hopeful photos and Facebook entries will help lead to suspects involved in two separate theft cases at the St. Helens Walmart, 2295 Gable Road.

Both cases occurred in December and both involved suspects filling carts full of merchandise and leaving with the items without paying, according to police. In both cases, the suspects were seen on video and photo surveillance at the store site.

In the most recent case, Dec. 21, the surveillance images show two women unloading the items taken from the store and placing them in a vehicle in the store parking lot. The theft occurred at approximately 9:41 p.m.

Store employees reported that two women pushed two carts full of stolen merchandise out of the store. They loaded the stolen merchandise, including a television, into a waiting vehicle and fled the scene toward Highway 30. The vehicle is described as a new blue Toyota SUV with no plates. It was being driven by a third suspect.

The first theft took place on Monday, Dec. 12, at approximately 10:55 p.m. at the St. Helens Walmart.

According to St. Helens Police, two male and two female suspects left the store with three shopping carts filled with stolen merchandise. One of the male suspects was seen on security footage pushing an employee out of his way when the suspects were confronted by staff as they left the store.

The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival in a blue Chevy Suburban towing a trailer. An area check was conducted, but police were unable to locate the vehicle.

Both Walmart theft cases are still active and have yet to be solved, according to St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King.

“Officers have investigated tips received from the public, but no suspects have been identified,” King told The Chronicle.

Images of both of the theft cases can be seen with this story at thechronicleonline.com.

“Since the December incidents, we have not received any similar reports,” King said.

The Chronicle asked if the suspects are local or from outside the area.

“There is currently not sufficient evidence or leads to make that determination,” King said. “The St. Helens Police Department encourages the community to look at the photos from the incidents and report any possible information to our department by calling 503-397-1521.”