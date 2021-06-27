The National Weather Service is continuing an Excessive Heat Warning until 11 p.m. for our region.

WHAT

Dangerously hot temperatures of 110 to 115 expected.

Overnight low temperatures 65 to 75 likely, with 75 to 80 possible. The temperatures will be slow to cool at night, and quick to warm in the day. The warmest nighttime temperatures are expected in the Portland/Vancouver metro area, the Cascade foothills, and in the Columbia River Gorge.

WHERE

Inland valleys of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, Columbia River Gorge, Hood River Valley, as well as the Willapa Hills and South Washington Cascade Foothills.

Excessive Heat Warning for the Northern Oregon and Southwest Washington Coasts is in effect from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. tonight.

High temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s in the coastal valleys expected, with cooler temperatures at the beaches.

IMPACTS

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

Temperatures for the South Willamette Valley may see a little relief on Monday with high temperatures of 95 to 105 likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.