Weather Update

Gusty winds can be expected through Columbia County into Saturday morning. A High Wind Warning is in effect for parts of the Oregon Coast and heavy snow is forecasted along the mountain passes.
Santiam Pass

Drivers are urged to be prepared for winter conditions in Oregon's mountains.
Oregon Coast

A High Wind Warning is in place along the Central and North Oregon Coast.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Advisory for the region from 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

WHAT

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

IMPACTS

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down and a few power outages may result.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

Strongest winds will likely be in exposed terrain, as well as the central Willamette Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The NWS has issued a High Wind Warning for the Central and North Oregon Coast with gusts expected to reach 70 mph.

The NWS has also issued a Winter Storm warning for the North Oregon Cascades for 12 to 24 inches of new snow and gusty winds. Drivers should be prepared for winter conditions.

If you must travel, the NWS urges you to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions cal 5-1-1 or visit TripCheck.com. Follow local weather details 24-7 here at thechronicleonline.com

