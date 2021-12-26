Snow covered Columbia County overnight challenging drivers, bike riders and pedestrians early Sunday morning, Dec. 26.
The National Weather Service (NWS) is continuing a Winter Storm Warning until 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27 for our region.
WHAT
Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highest accumulations of snow expected above 500 ft. Snowfall amounts could greatly vary spatially due to the showery nature of the snow, so some areas may have only an inch or less.
IMPACTS
Expect winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads. Travel could be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information, have alternative travel plans, or delay travel if possible.
If you must travel, be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination.
Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1. Follow weather developments 24/7 here at thechroniclonline.com.
