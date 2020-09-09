Smoke still lingers in Columbia County from region wildfires, but forecasters say the strong east winds that pushed the thick smoke into our area have eased.
The wildfire smoke may cause travel disruptions.
Hot weather will continue through the weekend with no rain expected. The dry weather, heat and winds are a dangerous combination that can lead to wildfires, according to forecasters.
Firefighters are continuing to battle wildfires in Clackamas, Marion, Lincoln and Lane Counties this morning. Evacuations are underway. An emergency shelter has been established at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem.
At this time, there are no reports of wildfires in Columbia County.
Fire agencies encourage everyone to have emergency plans that include escape routes in place at their home and business in the case of wildfire or other emergencies.
Call your local fire district or fire department for more information.
