You may have noticed Scappoose firefighters looking a bit different this month. The firefighters worn pink to support October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
According to a Scappoose Fire Facebook post, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Scappoose Fire encourages women to get an annual mammogram, especially if you are over the age of 40.
"Join us in wearing pink to fight against breast cancer," the Facebook post reads.
Breast cancer is a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There are different kinds of breast cancer. The kind of breast cancer depends on which cells in the breast turn into cancer.
The cancer can spread outside the breast through blood vessels and lymph vessels. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.
You may be eligible for free or low-cost screenings if you meet these qualifications—
- You have no insurance, or your insurance does not cover screening exams.
- Your yearly income is at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.
- You are between 40 and 64 years of age for breast cancer screening.
- You are between 21 and 64 years of age for cervical cancer screening.
- Certain women who are younger or older may qualify for screening services.
To find out if you qualify for a free or low-cost mammogram and Pap test and where to get screened, call:
1 (877) 255-7070
CDC funding for a capacity-building program for breast and cervical cancer early detection began in 1992. Subsequent funding for a comprehensive program was awarded in 1994.
Oregon ScreenWise Program
Oregon Health Authority
800 NE Oregon Street, Suite 370
Portland, OR 97232–2162
1 (877) 255-7070
(971) 673-0581
Fax: (971) 673-0997
