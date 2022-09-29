Oregon State Police (OSP) Fish and Wildlife Troopers are asking for public assistance in locating the person or persons who allegedly shot a bull elk and left it to waste in Columbia County.
OSP reports that at approximately 6:40 a.m. Sept. 23, OSP Troopers received information that a large bull elk was shot and killed with a rifle on private property off Stoney Point Road in Vernonia.
OSP Fish and Wildlife Division is urging anyone with information about this case to call the Oregon State Police Tip-line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Please reference case number SP22256433.
