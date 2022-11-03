Powerball jackpot dreams are still alive – The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now estimated at $1.5 billion.
Fast Facts
- This is the second largest Powerball jackpot in history.
- The winner can choose the annuity option or $745.9 million cash.
- The largest prize won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005.
Since Monday, Oct. 31 when the Powerball jackpot reached $1 billion, the Oregon Lottery has sold over $6.77 million in tickets. Approximately a third of those sales will be returned to state beneficiaries to support economic development, education, veteran services and more.
The retailers who sell lottery tickets will also see added commissions from the boost in ticket sales. Additionally, if an Oregon retailer were to sell the winning jackpot ticket, they earn a $100,000 bonus.
The road to a big win includes a player in Oregon with a $1 million dollar winning ticket.
That ticket was sold in Portland on Wednesday. Two $50,000 tickets, also sold on Wednesday, were purchased in Portland and Troutdale.
The Oregon Lottery recommends that you always sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim any prize. In the event of winning a jackpot, players should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings. Players also have a year to claim their prize.
Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned nearly $15 billion for economic development, public education, outdoor school, state parks, veteran services, and watershed enhancements.
Powerball is a multi-state jackpot operated by 44 states, plus the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
For more information about the Oregon Lottery visit www.oregonlottery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.