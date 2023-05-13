In response to the increasing supply of fentanyl in our counties, Columbia, Clatsop, and Tillamook Counties have launched the Fentanyl Aware Northwest campaign to raise awareness of drug overdose risk and harm reduction.
The effects of fentanyl, a powerful illicit opioid, are seen in the increased calls to 911, emergency room visits, and deaths, according to campaign organizers. The campaign seeks to counteract those effects by using risk awareness and education to promote knowledge and safe behavior.
“Our goal is to save lives and there is no better day to start than Fentanyl Awareness Day,” Clatsop County Public Health Health Promotions Specialist Kathryn Crombie said.
The campaign includes Narcan education, information on the signs and symptoms of an overdose, what to do when a person overdoses, and resources in the community.
Crombie said Fentanyl Aware Northwest will promote these educational tools on web and social media channels as well as through partnerships and educational opportunities with several school districts and community organizations in Columbia, Clatsop, and Tillamook Counties.
The campaign will wrap up on Wednesday, August 31, which is Overdose Awareness Day.
The Fentanyl Aware program originated in Lane County and was designed to promote information on risk and safety to a variety of communities.
To learn more and follow the campaign, visit http://fentanylawarenorthwest.com
