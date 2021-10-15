The City of St. Helens has partnered with Strategic Networks Group to explore the options to bring a high-quality, low-cost internet service to the community as a public-private partnership.
The fiber optic network would provide end-to-end residential and business coverage to everyone in St. Helens.
"The City of St. Helens recognizes that state-of-the-art fiber optic internet is modern-day essential infrastructure, important for learning, teaching, accessing information, creating jobs, and diversifying the economy," a release from the City of St. Helens states. "The goal of a public-private partnership network is to connect residents, businesses, and community organizations, encourage healthy competition for private internet service providers, and improve service levels and lower costs for residents and businesses."
City officials said community feedback is an important part of the research process and the city is asking residents, businesses, and organizations to participate in online questionnaires called the St. Helens eHousehold Checkup and the St. Helens eBusiness Checkup.
"Your input will provide essential information, ensuring that any digital infrastructure that is created will benefit residents, businesses, and the entire community," the release reads.
City officials said they are working with Strategic Networks Group to conduct the survey, adding that each response is important in helping to shape the project.
To encourage additional participation, the City of St. Helens is offering a drawing for a $100 credit toward a City of St. Helens utility bill to individuals who complete the survey. One winner will be selected for the eHousehold Checkup and one winner for the eBusiness Checkup questionnaires.
The survey will remain open until Friday, Dec. 3.
To take the questionnaire and learn more about the project, visit the City of St. Helens website at www.sthelensoregon.gov/administration/page/digital-infrastructure-market-assessment.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.