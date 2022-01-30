Bethany Lutheran Church’s 41st annual Quilt Show is Friday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 12 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at at 34721 Church Road in Warren.
The little white church will be brimming with local quilts from area attics, trunks, rescued, remade, old, new, and unique quilts from around the area. Bring quilts to display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
Enjoy a lite lunch of homemade soups, sandwiches and pies for a donation or nominal fee for take out. Browse used books, puzzles and take home delicious baked goods. Take a chance on a handmade quilts.
Cathy Lundberg is the featured quilter. She has diverse interests and talents. She moved from South Dakota to Oregon to take a position at Intel as an electrical engineer. There she met her husband and settled into to raise three children to adulthood. She has been director of Columbia City Library for 20 years. She enjoys gardening and tending a flock of chickens.
Cathy has been quilting since the mid-80’s. She likes scrappy quilts with lots of small pieces. Crazy quilting is a manifestation of scrappy quilts with embellishments, such as quilted landscapes. Cathy also likes working with Civil War reproduction fabrics. She is also a long time member of Columbia River Piece Makers Quilt Guild.
Call Chris Mollenhour at 503-888-7540 for more information about the Quilt Show.
