The countdown to the 2022-23 school season is underway this week.
Administrators, teachers and staff at the St. Helens School District are ready to greet students for the new school year ahead.
The St. Helens High School Kick Off, formally Registration, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 31 and Thursday, Sept.1 at the school at 2375 Gable Road. A lunch break will be held both days from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
"All students should drop in either day to get their photo taken for student ID cards and get questions answered," the St. Helens School District (SHSD) website states. "New students to St. Helens School District should complete the online registration and have a phone conference with their counselor prior to this date (not required for returning students or incoming 9th graders who were at St. Helens Middle School (SHMS)).
First Day
The first day of school for 9th grade students, new students to SHHS, and exchange students only is Tuesday, Sept. 6. The first day of school for all SHHS students, including 9/10/11/12th grade students is Wednesday, Sept. 7.
"Both September 6 and September 7 are full days, so students need to come prepared for class," the SHSD website states. "School breakfast and lunch will be available, or students can bring something from home."
St. Helens High School is a closed campus, which means no leaving campus for lunch or delivery during regular class hours. Building renovations continue at the high school. Portable classrooms have been established at the campus during the renovation work.
Visit the district website to see a complete listing of all the back-to-school information for the individual schools in the St. Helens School District.
Family Resource Center
The St. Helens School District also has established a Family Resource Center. The center's mission is to promote family engagement by:
- Building positive relationships
- Supporting student and family well being
- Working with families to connect them to supports and services within the community
- Hosting events and classes to promote engagement (cafes, parent classes, workshops, etc.)
- Providing a space to learn and access technology
- Provide translation services as needed
The Family Resource Center is located at 474 North 16th Street in St. Helens and may be reached at 503-397-7238.
Changes in the free meal program
The nationwide waiver to provide all K-12 students with free meals regardless of income expired on June 30, 2022. Meals will no longer be free to all SHSD students in the 2022-2023 school year. Eligible families can submit an online or paper Confidential Family Application to see if they qualify for free and reduced-price meals.
The Oregon Fueling Students for Success provision allows many more families the opportunity to qualify for meal benefits. See the SHSD website for details.
The St. Helens School District also offers a student Code of Conduct handbook with three guiding principles for students, staff and families. The Code of Contact outlines expectations for student and staff behavior while at school or school-related activities:
1. My words, actions, and attitudes demonstrate respect for myself and others at all times.
2. I always seek the most peaceful means of resolving conflict and I obtain the assistance of school staff when I am unable to resolve conflicts on my own.
3. I seek positive relationships with all members of the school community, and I help restore relationships with school community members that are affected by my conduct.
Contact information
- Office of the Superintendent 503-397-3085
- Student Services 503-366-7229
- Transportation 503-397-9072
- School Based Heath Center 503-366-7695
- Crisis Hotline 503-397-5211 After hours 1-866-866-1426
