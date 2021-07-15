Walmart employees at St. Helens took a few moments to get wet Wednesday.
The employees set up a dunk tank at the parking lot of the store and took donations in a fundraising effort for Doernbecher's Children's Hospital in Portland.
The object is for person to sit on a platform inside an enclosed tank full of water. Participants have a chance to pitch a ball into the tank's release mechanism releasing the platform inside the tank, plunging the person on the platform into the water below.
Details about how much the Walmart team raised during the event was not immediately available.
