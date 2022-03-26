Corporal Jonathan E. West has successfully completed his six-year obligation in the United States Marine Corps (USMC).
West is a graduate of Scappoose High School Class of 2016. He was sworn into the USMC March 15, 2016. He finished his obligation with the rank of Corporal, earning the following awards, Expert Marksmen both rifle and pistol, National Defense Service Medal, Reserve Good Conduct Medal, and Navy Achievement Medal.
West was honorably released to inactive status effective March 15, 2022. West is the son of John and Pam West of Scappoose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.