With COVID-19 restrictions being eased, the St. Helens Lions Club's paper recycling dropbox is now open for donations from the general public.
The dropbox is at a new location, at the Lawrence Oil Pacific Pride lot on Highway 30 on the north side of St. Helens.
The move from the St. Helens High School parking lot was necessary due to the major construction and remodeling project that will take place there.
Donations of paper products to the Lions' paperbox benefit the environment and support the Club's charities. Providing glasses and hearing aids to those in need, although a primary emphasis of the Club, is only one of the many community services that donations of paper support.
The recycler will accept newspapers, magazines, paperback books, and paper mail items. Items that can not be accepted are shredded paper, paper bags, cardboard, brightly colored paper sheets, cereal type boxes or similar material, and of course, garbage.
For more information, call 503-369-1005, or email bsmueller01@gmail.com.
