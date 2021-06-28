The National Weather Service forecast for St. Helens and much of Columbia County is for continued hot weather this week, however there will be some relief from the 100-plus temperatures we've experienced over the past four days.

"We will see a little bit of marine influence by tomorrow," NWS Meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. "With temperatures still above normal but only into the low 90s."

That marine influence will be somewhat cooler air flowing onshore from the Pacific Ocean.

Kranz said a strong upper level high pressure system in place over the Pacific Northwest, nighttime temperatures remaining warm and the hot air sinking and not rising has caused the excessive heat.

A NWS Excessive Heat Warning remains in place until 11 p.m. tonight. Kranz said temperatures locally will likely reach 114 later today in St. Helens.

Some local businesses were forced to close to the excessive heat.

Cooling centers are established in our area. See attached.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued an air quality alert Friday for smog and elevated levels of pollution.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling or other alternative transportation.

Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs, and contributes to breathing problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to sunlight, so pollution levels tend to be highest during afternoons and early evenings. Air quality monitors may show good air quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later in the day.