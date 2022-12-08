The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will reopen Highway 30 between Astoria and Clatskanie at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 to one lane during daylight hours.
The highway has been open to a single flagged lane from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly since Sunday, Oct. 4. Because the hazardous rock scaling work must be done in daylight, ODOT had been closing the highway 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all this week.
"After we reopen one flagged lane at 4 p.m. Sunday, the highway will remain open 24/7," ODOT states in a release. "Monday will be the first day the highway stays open in daylight in the landslide area."
ODOT urges drivers to watch for flaggers and expect delays.
"We will flag traffic in alternating directions and occasionally stop traffic for crews and equipment during work," ODOT states. "There is no estimated date when we can reopen additional lanes due to the amount of material that needs to be removed. This week we are continuing to scale large sections of loose rock that are on the verge of falling, as well as the debris from the original landslide."
The slide occurred Tuesday night, Nov. 29, and ODOT crews have been working on repairs since, including weekends so that the highway can reopen as soon as it is safe for travelers and the crews.
The slide started about 10:30-11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, about 100 feet above the roadway, likely due to rain and strong winds on trees with roots deep in rocky hillside, according to ODIT. The slide is about 110 feet wide and sent at least 1,800 cubic yards of mostly rock onto the highway.
“This section of US Highway 30 crosses an area where landslides have long been part of the geology, often triggered by heavy rainfall,” ODOT stated earlier. “So, this part of the road has long had landslide warning signs.”
This week, crews were working down the cliff side to remove large sections of loose rock left by the landslide. The hazardous rock scaling work must be done during daylight and coordinated with cleanup at the highway surface to keep crews safe, ODOT stated in an earlier release.
As a reminder, ODOT said please do not use your GPS to detour on less developed roads. This can be dangerous for you, especially in winter weather conditions.
Before you travel, visit TripCheck.com
The best way to get timely updates on U.S. Highway 30 – and all Oregon highways – is on Tripcheck.com. ODOT posts road and weather conditions, highway closures, crash locations, traffic speeds and more as quickly as possible there. You can also see traffic camera views.
"Slowdown in wintry weather and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles," ODOT states. "Remember, it takes longer to stop in wet and/or freezing conditions. Also bring traction devices if you cross snow zones and know how to use them."
