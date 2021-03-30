The St. Helens Public Library is now open for browsing and public computer use.
The library has offered a curbside service, at 375 S. 18th Street in St. Helens, for people to pick up reserved library materials since early June 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Library patrons can continue to use that service or choose to come into the library to make their own material selections.
All people entering the building are required to wear a mask. We look forward to seeing you!
Library hours for curbside service, browsing, and public computers:
- Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Friday: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Take and Make Kits
Tuesdays from 10 a.m. on the Library porch
Take and Make kits are back! Each week, we'll have a limited supply of kits available that will contain all the materials you need for an activity for kids and families. Follow us on Facebook for details or stop by on Tuesday mornings to pick one up!
Nature Buddies
Thursdays at 11 a.m. at McCormick Park Veterans Plaza
Join us for a nature activity in the park. Each week the St. Helens Recreation Program and St. Helens Public Library will present a short read-aloud story and provide an activity/lesson to hand out to parents/carers to do with their youth. This is a parent/carer-led activity and is aimed at children up through age 5. Please stay in your family groups and practice social distancing. Dress for the weather and trail walking. Let's get some fresh air and have fun!
Family Storytime Videos
Every Thursday morning, we'll post a new bite-sized storytime video to Facebook that you can watch on your own schedule. Miss Gretchen will use flannel stories, felt board games, scarves, shakers, puppets, and more to help you develop your young child's early literacy skills.
Genial Genealogists
Monday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m.on Google Meet
The topic will be a surprise! Due to the vagaries of peoples’ lives during COVID, we have both a presenter and a back-up presenter. Please join us on Monday, April 5 and discover our presenter and their topic.
Google Meet information:
To join the video meeting, click this link:
Otherwise, to join by phone, dial:
- +1 318-390-3849 and enter this PIN: 377 928 057#
To view more phone numbers, click this link:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.