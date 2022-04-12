Columbia County has issued the following advisory.
Road crews are working steadily to clear county roads. Unfortunately, the recent weather has caused a lot of tree damage and is making progress slow.
Throughout the county, roadside debris and low-hanging branches are causing traffic to narrow to one lane. In addition, snow was still falling in some areas earlier, keeping our plow drivers busy.
Road crews typically focus on main routes of travel first, then move into the local road network unless there is a specific need to prioritize otherwise, for example, assisting public utility districts (PUDs) with power restoration efforts.
More snowfall is expected tonight and into tomorrow morning. As a result, it will take time to address every road issue. The public is encouraged to continue to inform Public Works of road issues as they come up.
We ask for the public's patience as we continue to work to get things cleared up. Drivers should use caution over the next week as they travel. Many road hazards still exist throughout the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.