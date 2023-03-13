The Columbia County Public Works Department, in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Transportation, is conducting repairs to Fern Hill Road south of the intersection with Townsend Road.
Due to the work, Fern Hill Road will be closed from Townsend Road south approximately 1,865 feet from Monday, March 20, through no later than Monday, April 03, 2023.
The official detour route redirects traffic past the construction site.
Townsend Road > Doan Road > Ferncrest Road > Fern Hill Road
No other road closures in this area are planned as part of this construction. No driveways will be obstructed as part of this closure.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Columbia County Public Works Department at 503-397-5090 or by email at publicworks@columbiacountyor.gov.
