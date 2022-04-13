Due to adverse weather there are still roads closed or hampered by falling limbs or other debris in Columbia County.
In a release, Columbia County Public Works Department officals said they are aware of the follow road issues:
Closures on Atkins, Colvin, Lost Creek, and Potter.
Obstructions on Beaver Homes, Lentz, Walker, Blackford, Alder Grove, Cedar Grove, HazelGrove, and Swedetown.
"We appreciate your patience as our road crews work steadily to resolve these matters as quickly as possible," Columbia County officials said in a release.
To report a new road issue, call Columbia County Public Works at 503-397-5090.
