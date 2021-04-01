The Scappoose Bay Watershed Council and Friends of Nob Hill Nature Park is encouraging community members to join the semi-annual volunteer work day on Saturday, April 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Nob Hill Nature Park is a seven-acre oak woodland overlooking the Columbia River.
How to get there
The park is located at the south ends of 3rd and 4th streets near historic downtown St. Helens. It can also be accessed from Plymouth St., right across from the water treatment facility at 451 Plymouth Street.
Organizers of the events have posted the following details on their website:
The unique hydrology and topography of the site make it home to a diverse array of trees, shrubs, and wildflowers including:
- Oregon white oak
- Oregon ash
- Oceanspray
- Indian plum
- Mock orange
- Camas
- Hooker’s fairy bells
- Chocolate lilies
- Trillium
- Fawn lilies
- Larkspur
Restoration, preservation history
In 2008, a local community members and neighbors of the park approached SBWC to see if funds could be obtained to restore parts of the park. These concerned members of the community had been volunteering their own time to remove weeds in the park but much more effort was needed to conduct a full scale restoration effort.
After funding was obtained the Watershed Council and its partners, including the City of St. Helens, Management Training Corps, Columbia River Youth Corps, and Scappoose Bay Youth Corps of Scappoose High School, began the removal of about two acres of blackberry and 0.5 acres of ivy. The Friends of Nob Hill Park also host a spring and fall weed pull that focuses on English ivy and another invader called lunaria, or annual honesty.
Through these efforts, the park has been dramatically improved to allow wildlife access as well as a place for visitors to enjoy. Where six-foot tall swaths of blackberry brambles once grew there are now trillium, Indian plum, and snowberry shoots coming up. After the removal of weeds that were choking out the native vegetation, wildflowers and shrubs began to emerge.
The restoration efforts will continue through efforts of dedicated volunteers.
Be Engaged
Pre-registration for the workday is requested by Friday, April 2, by calling Scappoose Bay Watershed Council at 503-397-7904. You can also send an email to info@scappoosebay-wc.org.
