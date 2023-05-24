During Wildfire Awareness Month, Clatsop County is partnering with Clatsop County Fire Defense Board and local and state fire prevention agencies in reminding people to safely maintain and put out campfires.
“People come from across the world to enjoy the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and our county," Clatsop County Emergency Management Director. Justin Gibbs said. "To protect people’s lives and this beautiful space, we encourage people to use an abundance of caution before building a campfire during wildfire season."
State agencies involved in the Wildfire Awareness Month campaign are the Bureau of Land Management, Oregon State Parks and the Oregon Departments of Agriculture, Forestry and State Lands.
The Clatsop County Fire Defense Board and local fire services recommend seven campfire safety tips to help you reduce the risk of starting a wildfire:
- Know before you go. Check out current conditions
- Clear around the campfire site and circle the pit with rocks
- Keep your campfire small
- Attend your fire at all times
- Burn wood only
- Always have water and a shovel on siteBefore calling it a night or leaving for home, make sure it’s DEAD out
Find out about campfire restrictions at the Oregon State Parks website
