A community celebration is set for Independence Day, July 4, in St. Helens that will include bell ringing to honor veterans and those currently serving in the United States Armed Services.
The bell ringing will coincide with the Columbia County Courthouse clock.
History
In a 1963 a proclamation by President John F. Kennedy to revive “Let’s Ring Freedom Bells” was issued to bring unity to our country and honor those who protect our freedoms, according to local Freedom Bells coordinator Judy Thompson.
In the same year a resolution by the U.S. Senate with the U.S. House of Representatives concurring, declared that the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence should be observed each year by the ringing of bells throughout the United States at the hour of 2 o'clock, eastern daylight time, in the afternoon of the 4th day of July, or at such other time on that day as may be determined by local authority, and calls upon civic and other community leaders to take appropriate steps to encourage public participation in such observance.
"Let Freedom Ring was established to revive the spirit of patriotism and to have importance and meaning for Independence Day," Thompson said. "This celebration is in accordance with U.S. Congressional Resolution 25 and passed in 1963. Bells across America are rung 13 times at 2 p.m. in honor of the thirteen original states represented by the signers of the Declaration of Independence."
In 1965 St. Helens participated in the nationwide Let Freedom Ring observance.
"We are unsure of how many years St. Helens continued this nationwide celebration," Thompson said. "In 2015 a small group of community members discovered this celebration and re-established our own Let Freedom Bells Ring. The St. Helens American Legion Post 42 and Scappoose VFW Post 4362 enthusiastically became our community’s big bell ringers."
Independence Day event
Bell ringers synchronize their watches with the Courthouse Plaza Clock tower for all the participating bells to ring at 2 p.m. and will be rung 13 times. Scout Troop 106, American Heritage Girls and Trail Life are assisting with celebration to honor Veterans, Service Members, Firefighters, Law Enforcement, those that protect our freedoms, according to Thompson.
The Big Bell ringing locations include the Columbia County Courthouse steps, Warrior Rock Replica behind the courthouse, First United Methodist, St. Fredrick Catholic, Plymouth Presbyterian, Christ Episcopal Churches, St. Helens Fire and Rescue Station, and St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Scappoose.
"The July 4 local celebration will be in the Columbia Courthouse Plaza at 230 Strand St. in St. Helens," Thompson said. "The theme is “Salute to America" and will include a flag raising at 1:30 p.m., speakers, and a countdown to 2 p.m. for big bells to ring."
Following the big bells event, the Larry Jackson Big River Band with vocalist Ellie Wieneke will kick off an hour of what Thompson described as "robust music." Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and enjoy the music.
For more information about “Let Freedom Bells Ring,” contact Judy Thompson at 503-397-6056. For a complete schedule of activities visit https://discovercolumbiacounty.com/
