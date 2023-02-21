Astoria Police have received reports today that people posing as a law enforcement officer from the Astoria Police are calling asking for personal information and for money.
The callers will "spoof" or fake the Astoria Police Department phone number so the call appears to be coming from the Astoria Police Department, the warning states.
"Recent calls have involved the caller claiming a person failed to appear regarding a legal issue and the caller asks for personal information," the Astoria Police warning states. "Other common tactics in these types of Government Impersonation Fraud involve scammers attempting to get the call recipient to send money. These calls are fraudulent; any legitimate law enforcement officer will not demand cash or gift cards from a member of the public."
What to do if you receive such a fraud call
- To protect yourself from falling victim to this scam, be wary of answering phone calls from numbers you do not recognize.
- Do not send money or gift cards to anybody you do not personally know and trust.
- Never give out your personal information, including banking information, social security number or other personally identifiable information, over the phone to individuals you do not know.
Call your local police of sheriff's department if you believe you have received such a fraud call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.