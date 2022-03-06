The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office has issued a phone scam alert following citizens concerns about about someone posing as a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office sergeant.

"It’s been reported that the scammer claims the person has missed a court date or did not show up to court as an expert witness," the alert states. "The scammer then asks for the recipient to pay a fine and visit offices located in the Multnomah Building to sign papers or receive a refund."

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office administrators said they never conduct matters concerning warrant service, missed jury duty, missed court dates or payment of fines over the phone.

Such fraud attempts frequently surface in cities and towns across the state, promoting law enforcement agencies to issue caution alerts urging the public to be aware of these ongoing and evolving scams.

What to do if you are contacted

If you are called by a person claiming to be a member of the sheriff’s office and they are requesting payment in any capacity, do not send money or engage with these individuals. They do not represent the sheriff’s office.

If you have been a victim of this scam, please file a police report by calling 503-823-3333 and select the option for non-emergency police reporting in the jurisdiction that reflects your residence.

If you are unsure about such a call, contact your local police or sheriff's office.

