The Deer Island Grange announces the 2021 Don Coin Walrod Memorial Scholarship recipient is Emma Hahn from Vernonia High School.
The scholarship is for $1,000 and is awarded to a Columbia County High School senior majoring in agriculture, animal science, forestry, or education.
Emma will be attending Eastern Oregon University in the fall where she will major in Biology and Rangeland Sciences.
Scholarship applications for 2022 will be available from Columbia County High School counselors by November 1, 2021.
Congratulations Emma!
