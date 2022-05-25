School district officials across Oregon and the nation are reacting following the latest school shooting that claimed 19 students and two teachers.

The incident occurred at a school in Texas Monday, May 23. Law enforcement reportedly killed the 18-year-old shooting suspect.

St. Helens School District Superintendent Scot Stockwell has sent the following message to district families.

St. Helens School District Students, Staff, and Families:

Once again we are grieving a senseless tragedy. The St. Helens School District would like to express our deepest condolences to staff, students, families, and the community of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. All families should expect their children to be safe when they are in school. Staff should not need to worry about how they would protect their students or themselves.

Our district makes every effort to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff, which is why we work closely and partner with the St. Helens Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Patrol as well as our local emergency managers. The St. Helens School District meets regularly with local law enforcement and building administrators to implement the Standard Response Protocol and discuss our response to different emergency scenarios.

We also are improving safety through a number of bond construction projects, thanks to the wonderful support of our St. Helens community. Finally, our district is part of a network that utilizes a tip line called SafeOregon in hopes of pro-actively identifying potential threats before they become emergencies.

With the heightened stress that an event like this brings, our local law enforcement agencies will have added police presence around the district and our schools. Our hope is that this will lower the anxiety of both staff and families and bring an added sense of security to our schools during these tragic times.

As much as we proactively train and plan for emergency situations, tragedies like this event in Texas are certainly difficult to comprehend. We know it may trigger emotional responses among our students, parents, staff, and community members, and we will do all we can to support them. Knowing what to say at home with your own children or family members can be challenging. In times like these, talking things over openly and of course, in an age-appropriate manner is helpful.

A good resource for speaking with your children can be found by visiting The Center for Parenting Education webpage.

Sincerely,

Scot Stockwell

Clatskanie School Superintendent reaction

Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz told The Chronicle that additional security and student counseling continues to be an active priority for her school administrators, teachers and staff because student safety is the tip priority.

"This is less about guns and more about the mental health and stability of our students," she said.

Increased security measures and additional counseling staff at both the elementary school and at the middle/high school are part of the voter approved $10 million bond and the districts' overall budget with additional projects set for this summer at the schools.

Hurowitz said Clatskanie schools and the community have made a significant investment in student counseling.

"We have three additional staff members to support our kids," she said. "It is approximately $100,000 per counseling specialist at a minimum, so it is quite an investment."

Gov. Kate Brown has order flags at public institutions in the state to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.