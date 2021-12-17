School Districts across the nation and in Oregon continue to monitor any trends that could pose threats to students and staff.

The following statement was issued Thursday, Dec. 16, by the Scappoose School District.

Dear Staff and Families of Scappoose School District,

We have been made aware of another nationwide trend, where students post a threat regarding gun violence in schools on social media. We believe it originated with TikTok, but it has been seen on Instagram and Facebook as well.

Multiple outlets have stated the original threat started as a way for students to skip school or be excused from school and has morphed into something much more disturbing.

The school district will take each threat reported seriously and involve law enforcement to help investigate each situation.

If you know of any specific threats or witness any suspicious activity, please reach out to law enforcement or school administration immediately. The best security system we have continues to be the eyes and ears of our students who contact trusted adults when they see unsafe behavior or situations. Please remind your students that we need their help to keep our campus and community a safe place.

As a reminder, if a student is caught making a violent threat on social media or causing a disturbance in school, that student will face potential charges.

Scappoose police officers will have an increased presence at our schools tomorrow. We are grateful for their support of our students and staff.

Sincerely,

Tim Porter Superintendent

33589 SE High School Way, Scappoose, OR 97056

971-200-8000

Fax: 503-543-7011

www.scappoosek12.org