The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has launched a project to create a lobby display that would showcase the history of the men who have held the office of Sheriff of Columbia County.

Seeking History

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is located at 901 Port Avenue in St. Helens and may be reached at 503-366-4611.

"We are seeking the assistance of the public in obtaining photographs, artifacts, including old uniform photos, old badges, photos of old CCSO vehicles, elections campaign items, etc. and biographical information," A CCSO Facebook post states.

The CCSO has acquired photos of more than half of the former sheriffs who have served the county.

"Our hope is that our friends on social media can spread the word regarding this project and the items that we would like to obtain," the Facebook post reads. "We realize that finding photos of our former sheriffs from the 1800s and early 1900s is unlikely, but perhaps we will get lucky in that someone out there knows a descendant with information."

Information can be sent to Malinda Duran, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 901 Port Ave. St. Helens, OR 9705, or emailed to malinda.duran@columbiacountyor.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you plan to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday?

You voted:

Did You Know?

CCSO Sheriffs

Sheriff Benjamin J. Stevens – 1854 to 1859

Sheriff James C. Gilbreath – 1859 to 1862

Sheriff Samuel A. Miles – 1862 to 1864

Sheriff John R. Myers – 1864 to 1866

Sheriff Jackson Preacher – 1866 to 1870

Sheriff W.T. Williams – 1870 to 1872

Sheriff James Dart – 1872 to 1878

Sheriff William H. Conyers – 1878 to 1882

Sheriff N.C. Dale* – 1882 to 1884

Sheriff Thomas C. Watts – 1884 to 1894

Sheriff William H. Conyers – 1894 to 1896

Sheriff James Nelson Rice – 1896 to 1900

Sheriff R.S. Hatten – 1900 to 1904

Sheriff Martin White – 1904 to 1911

Sheriff Albert E. Thompson – 1911 to 1914

Sheriff C.H. Johns – 1914 to 1915

Sheriff Edward C. Stanwood – 1915 to 1919

Sheriff Henry E. LaBare – 1919 to 1921

Sheriff John H. (Duke) Wellington – 1921 to 1929

Sheriff Oscar G. Weed – 1929 to 1937

Sheriff Millard Robert Calhoun – 1937 to 1953

Sheriff Warren M. Forsythe – 1953 to 1958

Sheriff John P. Evans – 1958 to 1959

Sheriff Spencer L. Younce – 1959 to 1963

Sheriff Roy S. Wilburn – 1963 to 1974

Sheriff Fred Roediger – 1974 to 1974

Sheriff Richard “Tom” Tennent – 1974 to 1983

Sheriff Bruce E. Oseter – 1983 to 1994

Sheriff George Hulit – 1994 or 1995 to 1996

Sheriff Pat Detloff – 1996 to 1996

Sheriff Phil Derby – 1997 to 2008

Sheriff Jeff Dickerson – 2009 to 2018

Sheriff Brian Pixley – 2019 to Present

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.