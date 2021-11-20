The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has launched a project to create a lobby display that would showcase the history of the men who have held the office of Sheriff of Columbia County.
"We are seeking the assistance of the public in obtaining photographs, artifacts, including old uniform photos, old badges, photos of old CCSO vehicles, elections campaign items, etc. and biographical information," A CCSO Facebook post states.
The CCSO has acquired photos of more than half of the former sheriffs who have served the county.
"Our hope is that our friends on social media can spread the word regarding this project and the items that we would like to obtain," the Facebook post reads. "We realize that finding photos of our former sheriffs from the 1800s and early 1900s is unlikely, but perhaps we will get lucky in that someone out there knows a descendant with information."
Information can be sent to Malinda Duran, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 901 Port Ave. St. Helens, OR 9705, or emailed to malinda.duran@columbiacountyor.gov.
