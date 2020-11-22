Real estate brokers in Columbia County and throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are gearing up for Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign.
Now through December 21, Windermere brokers are hosting a virtual fundraiser to help local charities purchase winter necessities for community members in need. In the St. Helens area, the donations will benefit the Community Action Team.
Share the Warmth is an annual tradition that has benefited local neighborhoods through donations of coats, blankets, and other items for nearly two decades. Though the COVID-19 pandemic and recent wildfires have restricted physical collection of donations, this new virtual adaptation is needed now more than ever.
To make a donation to the Community Action Team, visit the Share the Warmth website at www.helpsharethewarmth.com to view the list of all participating Windermere offices and their local beneficiaries.
“Vulnerable people in our communities continue to be severely impacted by the pandemic and recent wildfires. Helping to ensure our neighbors have the necessities they need to stay warm this winter is just one way we can step up and help,” Windermere Services Company in Oregon and SW Washington President Scott Mitchelson said. “Though the campaign looks different this year, we know that our communities will continue to come together to take care of each other in times of crisis.”
About Windermere Real Estate
Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed 77,000 home sales for more than $36.7 billion in dollar volume.
The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation which funds services for low-income and homeless families.
Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $42 million towards improving lives in the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit windermere.com.
