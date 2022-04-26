Crew members of Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) took time out from their busy schedule to visit with local preschoolers.
The crew shared different public education fire safety sessions with the local children.
"We haven't been able to do many of these over the past few years and are excited to share important fire safety lessons with our local community once again," a CRFR Facebook post reads.
