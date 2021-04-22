Due to COVID-19 concerns and the IRS extended taxes due date of May 17, the Kiwanis Day Breakers will hold their annual on-site Shred Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or sooner if the truck is filled) Saturday June 12.
The location is behind the State Farm building on the corner of Highway 30 and Sykes Road in St. Helens. Recommended donation is $5 per bag or file size box. Donations help the club with the local community children’s activities, such as the annual Children’s Fair and teen support projects.
"We look forward to your support, so save your important documents that need shredding. Bring them to the shred location on June 12, 2021, but please don’t be late. Once the truck is full, we cannot accept any more papers," a release from the Kiwanis reads.
Paper only - no cardboard, plastic, etc. Take that material to the recycling at Columbia County waste management.
For more information, contact Stan Chiotti at 503-397-0805, or at, stan.chiotti@gmail.com.
