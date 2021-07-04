Oregonians who lost food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to power outages caused during the excessive heat wave are encouraged to apply for replacement benefits with the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS).
SNAP households who lost or disposed of food that was unsafe to eat due to power outages can request SNAP replacement benefits. Replacement benefits also may be available to SNAP households who lost food due to home damage.
Replacement benefits must be requested within 10 calendar days of the food loss by:
- Calling (800) 699-9075
- Email: SSP.StatewideWorkshare@dhsoha.state.or.us
Once approved, replacement benefits are added to the households existing Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.
Resources to help meet basic needs
- Find a food pantry: foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org
- Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org.
- Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, www.211info.org
Oregonians in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance and Medicaid. Learn more at benefits.oregon.gov. For local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 or reach out to the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) at 1-855-ORE-ADRC or 1-855-673-2372.
