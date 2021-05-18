Special District Election Results Key Races
10 p.m. Report
5-285 Scappoose JT RFPD Replacement Levy
Yes
1,422
No
1,197
5-286 Rainier Cemetery Maintenance District
Yes
1,156
No
957
5-284 Clatskanie School District 6J
Yes
677
No
488
8 p.m. Report
Port of Columbia County, Commissioner, Position 5
Sabbath Rain Mikelson
1,688
Brian Fawcett
4,915
St Helens School District 502, Director, Position 3
Ryan Scholl
1,537
Jaime Smith
908
5-285 Scappoose JT RFPD Replacement Levy
Yes
1,417
No
1,192
5-284 Clatskanie School District 6J GOB
Yes
594
No
386
5-286 Rainier Cemetery Maintenance District
Yes
1,016
No
865
Reaction
Brian Fawcett appears to be the winner in the contested Port of Columbia County race.
Fawcett told The Chronicle Tuesday night he is ready to serve.
"I am happy to be able to serve Columbia County," he said. "I am passionate about our county and moving forward the right way."
Scappoose Fire money measure
The funding measure for the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District also appeared to gain voter approval Tuesday night. Chief Jeff Pricher said he is grateful for the community support.
"We are able to save four jobs of our emergency responders who won't be laid off based on the preliminary results of the vote," he said. "On behalf of the board, the volunteers and the emergency responders we are very grateful for the trust that the community has bestowed on us with their valuable tax dollars in these very challenging times to do what's right, which is to take care of them and provide the best service possible."
