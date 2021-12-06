The spirit of the holidays can be seen at Plaza Square in the Riverfront District in St. Helens.

Plaza Entrance

Visitors are welcomed as they enter the Plaza Square from 1st Street.

A variety of wildlife statues and a life-size Santa are set up inside the Plaza Square in front of the Columbia County Courthouse.

Holiday Greetings

This polar bear stands just inside the Plaza Square from 1st Street greeting visitors.
Santa

Santa stands in the center of the Plaza Square.
Holiday in the Square

Santa and the life-size animals ready to greet visitors at Plaza Square.
Deer

A deer family walking through Plaza Square.
Standing Proud

A polar bear stands at the front of Plaza Square.
Movie Theme

Even this movie theme is part of the holiday decorations at Plaza Square,
Season of Joy

The holiday decorations shine at night and there is no cost to stroll through Plaza Square.

The Plaza Square holiday decorations are provided by the City of St. Helens.

