The spirit of the holidays can be seen at Plaza Square in the Riverfront District in St. Helens.
A variety of wildlife statues and a life-size Santa are set up inside the Plaza Square in front of the Columbia County Courthouse.
The Plaza Square holiday decorations are provided by the City of St. Helens.
