St. Helens High School Sports Schedule
- 4 p.m. Dec. 15 Boys and Girls Swimming Duel Meet vis. Scappoose at Eisenschmidt Pool in St., Helens.
- 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 Girls Basketball, at Mountain View WA
- 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 Girls Basketball vrs. Parkrose
- 7:15 p.m. Dec. 16 Boys Basketball at Parkrose.
For more information, call St. Helens High School at 503-397-1900 and follow game results at osaa.com.
