You don't have to look far to see the colorful signs of spring.
Daffodils are blooming all over Columbia County.
Daffodils are a hardy and easy perennial that grows in most regions of North America, except in the hottest, wettest areas, such as South Florida. Daffodils are a fall-planted bulb, so plant them in autumn and they will bloom in late winter or early spring, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac website.
The traditional daffodil flower may be a showy yellow or white, with six petals and a trumpet-shape central corona, but many cultivated varieties (“cultivars”) exist today.
The daffodil symbolizes unequaled love, so giving this flower to someone expresses a deep love that can not be rivaled or imitated, the Old Farmer's Almanac website states.
The daffodil has also been associated in history with death and rebirth—from the death of the self-loving Narcissus in Greek mythology to its perennial return as an Easter flower."
Saturday, March 20, marked the first day of Spring 2021.
