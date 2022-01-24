The St. Johns Bridge will close for five nights starting 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31 for maintenance and bridge inspections, according to the Oregon Transportation Department (ODOT).
The bridge will close the night of Monday, Jan. 31 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. The schedule will repeat Tuesday through Friday nights with the work completed no later than 5 a.m. Saturday. Feb. 5.
The St. Johns Bridge will remain open to pedestrians and bicyclists during the work. Flaggers will guide pedestrians and bicyclists across the bridge at the east and west ends of the bridge.
ODOT said the closures are needed for maintenance and for the biennial bridge inspection
Detours
On the bridge’s east side, in St. Johns, travel eastbound on Highway 30 Bypass (North Lombard Street) to southbound Interstate 5 to Interstate 405 south over the Fremont Bridge to westbound Highway 30.
On the bridge’s west side, in Northwest Portland, travel eastbound on Highway 30 to northbound Interstate 405 over the Fremont Bridge to northbound I-5 to North Highway 30 Bypass (North Lombard Street).
Emergency vehicles will be allowed over the bridge during the closure times. The last two scheduled TriMet buses of the night, at 10:10 p.m. and 10:18 p.m., will also be allowed to cross each night.
