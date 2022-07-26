Governor Kate Brown today declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties, including Columbia County, from July 25 through July 31, to ensure additional resources are available to respond to forecasted excessively high temperatures.
Multiple days of extreme heat with little or no cooling overnight may also impact critical infrastructure, causing utility outages and transportation disruptions, according to Brown.
"With many parts of Oregon facing a high heat wave, it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy," Brown said. "I encourage everyone to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers, and checking in on neighbors, friends, and loved ones."
Brown has directed the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) to activate the state's Emergency Coordination Center to coordinate essential protective measures. She has also directed state agencies to provide any assistance requested by OEM to support response efforts.
Heat-related illnesses are preventable — all Oregonians are encouraged to learn the symptoms of heat stroke, heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses, according to a release from Brown's office
"Oregonians who do not have air conditioning in their homes are strongly encouraged to make a plan today to find a cool location they can access during the heat wave," the release states.
To find cooling centers in Oregon, call 211, which will be operating 24/7 during the heat wave, or visit the 211 website.
Brown is asking all Oregonians to check in on vulnerable friends, family, and neighbors who may be susceptible to extreme heat to help them access ways to stay safe.
A full copy of the emergency declaration, Executive Order 22-13, is available here.
Additional Resources
- Cooling Centers (211)
https://www.211info.org/summer-and-heat-related-resources/
- Preventing Heat-related Illnesses (OHA)
https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html
- Stay Cool and Hydrated (OHA)
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ERD/PublishingImages/Beat%20the%20Heat.png
- Extreme Heat (CDC)
https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/index.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
- Warning Signs and Symptoms of Heat-related Illness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.