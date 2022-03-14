Gasoline prices are at record levels again this week.
Prices in Columbia County range from $4.79 in Clatskanie, $4.71 in Scappoose and $4.69 in St. Helens, as of early Monday morning March, 14.
In the Chronicle’s online survey, nearly 70 percent of the people responding said the higher prices are altering their driving habits. Join the conversation. See the survey and comment on this page.
What you are paying to fuel up your vehicle continues to soar.
