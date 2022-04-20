Following a brilliant sunrise over the Columbia River in St. Helens, what is being described by forecasters as an intense and strong spring storm will move across Oregon today.
"There is a small chance that a few thunderstorms and showers could become strong enough on Wednesday to reach severe levels, posing a risk of damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and large hail up to one inch in diameter," the National Weather Service (NWS) Portland said in a Tweet. "There is also a very small risk of a brief weak tornado."
The low pressure system is expected to sweep inland from the Pacific Ocean and push across the Portland area, Salem and the Willamette Valley by mid day.
Thunderstorms that form could produce downpours, gusty winds and lightning.
The most likely severe weather threat on Wednesday will be damaging wind gusts" the NWS Tweet reads. "Please avoid sheltering under trees, even if in a car, if threatening weather approaches your location Wednesday. The risk of damaging winds will be highest during the late morning and afternoon hours."
