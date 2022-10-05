A three-alarm fire at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center at 36050 Pittsburg Road in St. Helens has sent several people to the hospital.
One person has died, according to a report from Portland television station KPTV.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crews rushed to the scene of the fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.
"We had multiple fire victims along with multiple victims transported to Portland area hospitals," a CRFR Facebook post states.
The residents of the retirement home were being transported to a local hotel, "where they can get some rest and further Red Cross assistance," CRFR stated.
One police officer and a firefighter suffered minor injuries at the scene of the fire, according to the KPTV report.
The cause of the fire and estimated amount of damage was not immediately available.
The Chronicle will provide additional details as they become available.
