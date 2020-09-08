The St. Helens School District is now taking applications for student meal services.
Distict officials said they are literally rolling out meal service to any child zero through 18 who signs up on the district website. Families were able to start signing up for meals on Tuesday morning. Sept, 8, at sthelens.k12.or.us/meals. The signups will close at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 10.
Those families with more than 10 children, who don’t have access to the website or need to make changes can call 503-366-7233 Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
See the revised student meal program details attached.
St. Helens School District Business Manager Jessica Seay said the district is redirecting its normal student nutrition staff to this food delivery model.
Meals will be paid for under the Summer Food Service Program, the same program which made meals available during the COVID 19 closure from mid-March to mid-June. This reimbursement rate should cover staffing and food costs if we have enough students and children in the community sign up for meals.
Seay said based on state forecasting data, nearly 1,600 of the 2,500 SHSD students are eligible for free meals indicating that food scarcity is a challenge a majority of the students are facing.
"We are excited to provide meals not only to our students but those throughout the community under the Summer Food Service Program to ensure that all children have the everyday necessities they need to fuel their educational success," she said. "The shift to providing meals via buses versus the drive through model we used in the spring allows us to bring food to students in a family-friendly and efficient manner while we observe the necessary safety protocols required and use the current staffing resources available."
For more information, visit sthelens.k12.or.us/meals, or call 503-397-3085.
